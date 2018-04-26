McDonald Hopkins holds discussion to examine impact of tariffs on U.S. solar development

The event, U.S. Solar Development in a Tariff World, was moderated by Michael Wise, co-chair of McDonald Hopkins' Energy Practice Group, with a panel which included Chad Arfons, a solar development attorney at McDonald Hopkins; Steve Chun, the chief financial officer for DEPCOM Power; Richard Dovere, managing member at C2 Energy Capital; and Michael Heise, the director of business development for American Electric Power. During the discussion, Wise, Arfons, Chun, Dovere and Heise provided insightful information and answered questions on a wide range of topics such as how new solar panel tariffs are impacting project pricing, how federal tax reform is impacting tax equity and how Opportunity Zones can be leveraged to help finance solar projects.

The Energy Forum can be viewed by visiting mcdonaldhopkins.com/videos.

Furthermore, the Energy Practice Group will host another Energy Forum on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, titled Powering the Energy Economy of the New Millennium, which will cover renewable energy storage and the future of the renewable energy industry.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:

Deborah W. Kelm

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5733

Email: dkelm@mcdonaldhopkins.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonald-hopkins-holds-discussion-to-examine-impact-of-tariffs-on-us-solar-development-300637360.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

