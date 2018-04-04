McDonald Hopkins joins Cleveland Indians' Community Partners program

David M. Kall, the managing member of McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office, is leading the firm's involvement as a Community Partner. "We are so excited to work with the Cleveland Indians and the other Community Partners," Kall said. "This is a team effort and our Cleveland employees are eager to participate in the various youth oriented programs and initiatives."

"McDonald Hopkins is an excellent addition to our Community Partners program," said Indians Executive Director of Community Outreach Rebecca Kodysh. "Our Community Partners play such an important role in helping us achieve our goals of preparing youth for successful lives while improving the quality of and creating a sustainable plan for baseball and softball programs in our community."

As a Community Partner, McDonald Hopkins will help support the following community initiatives:

Tribe Scholars—A program that promotes youth education in underserved inner-city and inner-ring suburb schools by offering unique baseball experiences to students who strive for academic excellence.

Career Day—An initiative with the Cleveland Baseball Federation and Cleveland Metropolitan School District that is designed to expose youth baseball and softball players to the various functions required to run a baseball company by visiting the Indians Executive Offices.

With its participation in the Community Partners program, McDonald Hopkins proudly adds its logo to the right field wall, joining the other Northeast Ohio-based Community Partner companies— Car Parts Warehouse, Electronic Merchant Systems, Mo Vaughn Enterprises, Minute Men Staffing Services, and Victory Park Ohio.

