McDonald Hopkins Launches New Award-Winning Website

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins, a nationwide business law firm founded in 1930, has launched a new award-winning website with a refreshed, modernized look and a better navigational experience for its online visitors. The website offers more direct access and improved visibility to the firm's extensive legal services, experienced attorneys, and timely, informative articles and client alerts.

"Our redesigned website clearly showcases who we are as a firm and how we help our clients achieve their goals," said James NAME, Co-President of McDonald Hopkins. "It is best suited to serve the needs of our prospective and valued clients, while also demonstrating how our vibrant history shapes our strong reputation."

McDonald Hopkins worked with Firmseek, a Washington, D.C.-based website design, technology and digital marketing agency, to redesign the website on a platform that is faster and more responsive. Additionally, the website features an enhanced careers section for attorneys, paralegals, and professionals.

The collaborative work between McDonald Hopkins and Firmseek has already been recognized by Graphic Design USA with its 2023 American Digital Design Award. The annual award is presented to companies and institutions whose websites and other marketing content showcase the power of graphic design.

The launch of McDonald Hopkins' new website coincides with a recent transition in the firm's leadership and communicates new information about the firm's culture and core values.

Learn more about the firm and experience the new website at mcdonaldhopkins.com

Discover why so many attorneys and clients choose McDonald Hopkins

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face.

CONTACT:

Cynthia Stewart

Director of Marketing & Client Development

216.348.5733

[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins