McDonald Hopkins LLC announces lease renewal and complete renovation of home office in Cleveland's Fifth Third Center

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye towards the future of law and the evolving needs of its clients, attorneys, and staff, McDonald Hopkins announced a 12-year lease renewal of its home office in Cleveland's Fifth Third Center, where a complete renovation will focus on creating an efficient and effective space.

JLL represented McDonald Hopkins in its relocation vetting process and in negotiating the renewal of the lease at the downtown, Class A high-rise located at 600 Superior Avenue. The lease extends the firm's 30-year occupancy at the Fifth Third Center.

"It is exciting to be working towards a new workspace with modern efficiencies that foster creative thinking and collaboration while further enhancing our culture and work experience," said David Kall, managing member of McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office. "We are focusing on the future by being efficient and effective with our space, being more accommodating not only to the needs of our attorneys, but for all our employees. The renovation is geared towards thinking ahead to the way law firms will be practicing 10 or 15 years from now."

Recognizing how the pandemic has forever transformed office and work life for forward-thinking organizations, the firm has charged a team of architects, technology consultants, and furniture vendors to incorporate innovative ideas such as one-size offices, shared office space, collaborative workspaces, and "Zoom rooms," where attorneys and staff will have state-of-the-art video, audio and lighting equipment to enhance virtual work.

"The new design will allow us to continue to expand and grow," said McDonald Hopkins President Shawn Riley. "During the pandemic, we recognized the ability of our attorneys and staff to work effectively in a hybrid environment. We want to give them the opportunity to continue to work remotely while also understanding that people want to come to the office for the social impact, training, mentoring, brainstorming and strategizing together.

"The Fifth Third Center is also a location we know well, a building with a highly accessible location convenient for our employees and clients. We look forward to continuing our tenancy. Retaining and recruiting talent is a high priority across all sectors right now, and especially for law firms. Having a renewed perspective on the type of space that drives engagement was crucial in making this decision. We're very pleased with the outcome and eager to begin the transformation of our space."

JLL's Rob Roe, Jon Vanderplough, and Heather Gilleland represented McDonald Hopkins in examining options for potential relocation and in negotiating the renewal of the lease with the Fifth Third Center. The ongoing flight-to-quality trend has continued in Cleveland even throughout the pandemic with companies re-evaluating their space needs and opting for new upgrades to enhance their current offices, or opt for newly renovated buildings with extensive amenity offerings.

"We are proud to have supported McDonald Hopkins with their renewal. The firm considered numerous alternatives, but came to the conclusion that Fifth Third Center ultimately best suited both its employees' needs and overall vision for the future," said Roe. "A newly designed workspace will allow the firm to modernize and adapt its environment to today's workforce who desire convenience, connectivity, and an environment conducive to collaborating and problem-solving."

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

