McDonald Hopkins LLC welcomes two new associates to the nationally recognized Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins' unwavering commitment to safeguarding clients' digital assets and sensitive information is attracting new talent to its versatile Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group with the hiring of two new associates - Aysha F. Allos and Arriana Sajjad.

Allos and Sajjad further enhance the firm's already robust national group, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the cybersecurity legal landscape.

"Aysha and Arriana and the expertise they bring to our team aligns seamlessly with our mission of providing comprehensive and cutting-edge legal solutions to clients facing complex data privacy challenges. As those challenges that face our clients continue to evolve, our team is evolving, too," said Dominic A. Paluzzi, Co-Chair of McDonald Hopkins' Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Aysha F. Allos focuses her practice on advising companies in a wide variety of industries on best practices for preventing and responding to data privacy and cybersecurity incidents. This includes guidance on incident response, data breach notification, regulatory investigations, and data privacy and cybersecurity litigation, including class action litigation. She also has experience providing privacy and cybersecurity-related diligence for mergers and acquisitions and advice related to the buying, selling and licensing of data. Allos regularly collaborates with cross-functional teams, including IT, risk management, and compliance departments, to ensure alignment and effective implementation of proactive privacy and cybersecurity measures. She has specific expertise in the area where data protection meets intellectual property, with a focus on the complex and evolving laws and regulations that govern data transmitted and stored in computers.

Allos is based out of McDonald Hopkins' Detroit office.

Arriana Sajjad's practice focuses on advising clients on proactive data privacy measures and breach prevention strategies and helping companies assess and respond to data privacy and cybersecurity incidents. In addition to her data privacy and cybersecurity practice, Sajjad has experience handling complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts.

Prior to joining the firm, Sajjad clerked for Justice Michele D. Hotten on the Maryland Supreme Court. As a law clerk for Justice Hotten, Sajjad prepared and wrote extensive bench memoranda and drafted numerous written opinions for complex civil and criminal cases. During law school, she worked in the Community Development Clinic, where she represented Baltimore-based nonprofit groups and organizations. Sajjad also served on the executive board for the University of Baltimore School of Law's flagship journal, Law Review, and worked as a teaching and research assistant. She interned with Justice Robert N. McDonald on the Supreme Court of Maryland, and the Hon. Douglas R.M. Nazarian on the Appellate Court of Maryland. Sajjad also worked as a summer associate and law clerk for a national construction firm in Washington, D.C., and the Civil Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Sajjad is based out of the Baltimore office.

"Our two new associates have already hit the ground running and we are thrilled to have them. We are confident that their energy, creativity, and dedication to excellence will further enhance our ability to serve our clients effectively," said Jim Giszczak, Co-President of McDonald Hopkins and Co-Chair of the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

