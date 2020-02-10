McDonald Hopkins member Alexa Guevara selected to Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Fellows Program

Based in the firm's West Palm Beach office, Guevara focuses her practice on real estate, construction, commercial finance, economic development incentives and project financing, and renewable energy development. She is a member of the McDonald Hopkins Culture, Inclusion and Diversity Committee and serves as a McDonald Hopkins plan trustee.

"Alexa's selection to the LCLD's Fellows program is a worthy honor," said firm president Shawn Riley. "As a member of McDonald Hopkins Culture, Inclusion and Diversity Committee, Alexa plays a key role in guiding our commitment to maintaining, celebrating and promoting the firm's unique culture and providing compelling career opportunities. Now, as an LCLD Fellow, she joins a select group of high-potential attorneys from diverse backgrounds who have been recognized for their potential as leaders in their respective organizations."

According to LCLD President Robert J. Grey, Jr., the LCLD Fellows Program offers participants "a year-long, in-depth program devoted to relationship-building, in-person training, peer-group projects, and extensive contact with LCLD's top leadership and the best teachers in the business."

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 320 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained more than a 1,600 mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of LCLD's most important initiatives.

