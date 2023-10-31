WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC, a business advisory and advocacy law firm, has announced that Peter Bernhardt has been named the new Managing Member of the West Palm Beach office. Peter is an accomplished commercial and business litigation attorney and advisor who also serves on the firm's Board of Directors. Peter has a longstanding record of legal excellence and will be a pivotal part of the continued growth in services, people and success of the West Palm Beach office.

McDonald Hopkins names Peter Bernhardt managing member in West Palm Beach

"I have no doubt that Peter will excel in this role, leading the expansion of our team in West Palm Beach and guiding our members to new heights. He is an impressive attorney who displays unwavering commitment to his clients and a keen ability to lead," said Jim Giszczak, co-president of McDonald Hopkins.

Peter succeeds John Metzger, who served as the Managing Member of the West Palm Beach office since its inception in 2004. Peter and John were the first two lawyers hired by McDonald Hopkins outside of Ohio.

"I am thrilled that Peter has been appointed as the new Office Managing Member for our firm's West Palm Beach office. We have been close friends and law partners for over 25 years, and I have the utmost confidence in his leadership skills and his ability to grow our office in the years ahead," said John Metzger.

Peter said he is ready to take on the role.

"It is an honor to have been chosen to be the next person to lead the West Palm Beach office. The firm's decision is, especially, meaningful to me because all of the members in south Florida are equally well-suited to lead this office. The future and continued success of this office will be the product of the cumulative vision that John, Alan Burger, Christopher Hopkins, Bob Cohen and I had when we joined. I am grateful for the foundation that we all laid together," he said. "I have no doubt that the collective efforts and excellence of all of the firm's lawyers in Florida, and the rest of the country, will allow us to grow its south Florida presence while we continue maintaining our practice's primary focus on serving the best interest of our clients and the south Florida community."

Peter's practice focuses on complex commercial litigation matters, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in estate and trust disputes, contract disputes, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, claims for legal and accounting malpractice, construction litigation, employment litigation, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant matters, and business torts. Peter also has extensive experience representing local and national lenders in loan restructuring, foreclosures, receiverships, and in defense of a wide variety lender liability claims. Peter also provides general business advice and currently serves as outside general counsel to a number of companies.

Peter also served as general counsel to a sports management group and in connection therewith has had extensive experience in the negotiation of endorsement agreements for professional athletes, and the negotiation and preparation of endorsement agreements for an array of players on the PGA and PGA Champions Golf Tours. Peter has discreetly handled sensitive legal matters for professional golfers and has assisted professional athletes in structuring their business affairs.

Peter has been a recipient of numerous awards, such as being selected for inclusion in Florida Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, having been twice named as a Lawyer of the Year in Construction Law.

Peter earned his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University. He received a B.A. from the University of Florida.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 175 attorneys and 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT:

Cynthia Stewart

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins