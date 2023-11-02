McDonald Hopkins ranked among the nation's top law firms in 2024 by Best Lawyers®

McDonald Hopkins

02 Nov, 2023, 18:27 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins has once again been recognized as one of the nation's top law firms by Best Lawyers®. The 14th edition of the United States Best Law Firms® rankings, released on November 2, 2023, highlights McDonald Hopkins in 45 categories, with seven practices ranking nationally: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Litigation, Patent Law and Real Estate Law.

Since 2010, Best Law Firms has been considered one of the most credible rankings of exceptional law firms, rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

NATIONAL TIER 1

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

NATIONAL TIER 2

  • Corporate Law
  • Health Care Law

NATIONAL TIER 3

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Patent Law
  • Real Estate Law

METROPOLITAN TIER 1
Cleveland

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate Law
  • Litigation - Trusts & Estates
  • Real Estate Law
  • Trusts & Estates Law

Detroit

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Litigation - Labor & Employment
  • Litigation - Real Estate

West Palm Beach

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

METROPOLITAN TIER 2
Chicago

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Corporate Law

Cleveland

  • Commercial Finance Law
  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar
  • Economic Development Law
  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Government Relations Practice
  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Tax Law

Detroit

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Employment Law - Individuals
  • Employment Law - Management
  • Real Estate Law

West Palm Beach

  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Construction
  • Litigation - Trusts & Estates

METROPOLITAN TIER 3
Chicago

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Health Care Law
  • Patent Law

Cleveland

  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
  • Patent Law
  • Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

West Palm Beach

  • Litigation - Banking & Finance

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 175 attorneys and 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

