McDonald Hopkins ranked among the nation's top law firms in 2024 by Best Lawyers®

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins has once again been recognized as one of the nation's top law firms by Best Lawyers®. The 14th edition of the United States Best Law Firms® rankings, released on November 2, 2023, highlights McDonald Hopkins in 45 categories, with seven practices ranking nationally: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Litigation, Patent Law and Real Estate Law.

Since 2010, Best Law Firms has been considered one of the most credible rankings of exceptional law firms, rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

NATIONAL TIER 1

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

NATIONAL TIER 2

Corporate Law

Health Care Law

NATIONAL TIER 3

Banking and Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Patent Law

Real Estate Law

METROPOLITAN TIER 1

Cleveland

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Litigation - Trusts & Estates

Real Estate Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Detroit

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Labor & Employment

Litigation - Real Estate

West Palm Beach

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

METROPOLITAN TIER 2

Chicago

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Corporate Law

Cleveland

Commercial Finance Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Economic Development Law

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Government Relations Practice

Litigation - Real Estate

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Tax Law

Detroit

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law - Individuals

Employment Law - Management

Real Estate Law

West Palm Beach

Construction Law

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Trusts & Estates

METROPOLITAN TIER 3

Chicago

Commercial Litigation

Health Care Law

Patent Law

Cleveland

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Patent Law

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

West Palm Beach

Litigation - Banking & Finance

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 175 attorneys and 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

