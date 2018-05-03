McDonald Hopkins Recognized by Chambers USA 2018

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is pleased to announce the attorneys and practice areas that have been recognized by Chambers USA 2018.

Michigan

Ohio

One of the firm's practice groups was also recognized in 2018.

Ohio 

Each year, Chambers USA ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on different qualities most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Chambers' research team conducts thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients throughout the year to create a basis for their ranks. More information is available on the Chambers website

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Cleveland, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face.  For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.       

