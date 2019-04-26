McDonald Hopkins recognized in Chambers USA 2019 rankings

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is pleased to announce the attorneys and practice areas that have been recognized by Chambers USA 2019.

Michigan

Antoinette Pilzner – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Ohio

M. Collette Gibbons – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

– Bankruptcy/Restructuring Sean Malloy – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

– Bankruptcy/Restructuring Scott Opincar – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

– Bankruptcy/Restructuring Shawn Riley – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

– Bankruptcy/Restructuring James Stief – Banking & Finance

– Banking & Finance Dale Vlasek – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

– Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Peter Welin – Construction

One of the firm's practice groups was also recognized in 2019.

Ohio

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Each year, Chambers USA ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on different qualities most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Chambers' research team conducts thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients throughout the year to create a basis for their ranks. More information is available on the Chambers website.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

