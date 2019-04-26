McDonald Hopkins recognized in Chambers USA 2019 rankings
Apr 26, 2019, 15:45 ET
CLEVELAND, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is pleased to announce the attorneys and practice areas that have been recognized by Chambers USA 2019.
Michigan
- Antoinette Pilzner – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Ohio
- M. Collette Gibbons – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Sean Malloy – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Scott Opincar – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Shawn Riley – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- James Stief – Banking & Finance
- Dale Vlasek – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Peter Welin – Construction
One of the firm's practice groups was also recognized in 2019.
Ohio
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Each year, Chambers USA ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on different qualities most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Chambers' research team conducts thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients throughout the year to create a basis for their ranks. More information is available on the Chambers website.
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com
