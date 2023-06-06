McDonald Hopkins recognized in Chambers USA 2023 Rankings

06 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET
CLEVELAND, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is pleased to announce the attorneys and practice areas that have been recognized by Chambers USA 2023.
Illinois
David Agay – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Marc Carmel – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Nicholas Miller – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Benjamin Panter – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
David Strosnider – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Maryland
Kathryn Hickey – Corporate/M&A
Michigan
Stephen Gross – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Antoinette Pilzner – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Ohio
Maria Carr – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Sean Malloy – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Scott Opincar – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Shawn Riley – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Jason Smith – Banking & Finance
James Stief – Banking & Finance
Jake Weinberg – Banking & Finance
Several of the firm's practice groups were also recognized in 2023.
Illinois
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Maryland
Corporate/M&A
Ohio
Banking & Finance
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Each year, Chambers USA ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on different qualities most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Chambers' research team conducts thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients throughout the year to create a basis for their rankings. More information is available on the Chambers website.
