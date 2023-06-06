McDonald Hopkins recognized in Chambers USA 2023 Rankings

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is pleased to announce the attorneys and practice areas that have been recognized by Chambers USA 2023.

Illinois

David Agay – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Marc Carmel – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Nicholas Miller – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Benjamin Panter – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

David Strosnider – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Maryland

Kathryn Hickey – Corporate/M&A

Michigan

Stephen Gross – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Antoinette Pilzner – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Ohio

Maria Carr – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Sean Malloy – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Scott Opincar – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Shawn Riley – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Jason Smith – Banking & Finance

James Stief – Banking & Finance

Jake Weinberg – Banking & Finance

Several of the firm's practice groups were also recognized in 2023.

Illinois

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Maryland

Corporate/M&A

Ohio

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Each year, Chambers USA ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on different qualities most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Chambers' research team conducts thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients throughout the year to create a basis for their rankings. More information is available on the Chambers website.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

