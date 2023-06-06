McDonald Hopkins recognized in Chambers USA 2023 Rankings

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is pleased to announce the attorneys and practice areas that have been recognized by Chambers USA 2023.

Illinois
David Agay – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Marc Carmel – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Nicholas Miller – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Benjamin Panter – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
David Strosnider – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Maryland
Kathryn Hickey – Corporate/M&A 

Michigan
Stephen Gross – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Antoinette Pilzner – Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Ohio
Maria Carr – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Sean Malloy – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Scott Opincar – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Shawn Riley – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Jason Smith – Banking & Finance
James Stief – Banking & Finance
Jake Weinberg – Banking & Finance

Several of the firm's practice groups were also recognized in 2023.

Illinois
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Maryland
Corporate/M&A

Ohio
Banking & Finance
Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Each year, Chambers USA ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on different qualities most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Chambers' research team conducts thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients throughout the year to create a basis for their rankings. More information is available on the Chambers website.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected]

