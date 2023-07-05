McDonald Hopkins welcomes Allison Spears to national data privacy and cybersecurity team

DETROIT, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Spears has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Litigation Department, adding her expertise to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Spears' practice focuses on providing incident response services and breach coaching to institutions experiencing malware, ransomware, business email compromise, or paper record incidents to assist in data security and compliance obligations. Spears has experience advising clients on incident response, communicating on behalf of clients with federal law enforcement, preparing breach notification materials to individuals and regulators, and responding to state and federal investigations that result from an incident. She also has experience communicating on behalf of clients with forensic vendors to assist in investigation and mitigation measures to restore systems back to regular business operations.

Spears earned her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and her Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from the University of Kentucky.

