McDonald Hopkins welcomes Allison Spears to national data privacy and cybersecurity team

DETROIT, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Spears has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Litigation Department, adding her expertise to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Spears' practice focuses on providing incident response services and breach coaching to institutions experiencing malware, ransomware, business email compromise, or paper record incidents to assist in data security and compliance obligations. Spears has experience advising clients on incident response, communicating on behalf of clients with federal law enforcement, preparing breach notification materials to individuals and regulators, and responding to state and federal investigations that result from an incident. She also has experience communicating on behalf of clients with forensic vendors to assist in investigation and mitigation measures to restore systems back to regular business operations.

Spears earned her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and her Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from the University of Kentucky.

She can be reached at 248.402.4077 and [email protected]

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected]

