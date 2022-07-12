McDonald Hopkins welcomes Daniel Saltzman to Business Department and Executive Compensation and Governance team

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Saltzman has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Business Department and growing Executive Compensation and Governance Practice Group.

Saltzman's practice focuses primarily on matters related to executive compensation, governance and corporate issues. He has experience in the financial industry and working with start-up clients, providing guidance on operations and general corporate matters, legal due diligence, and compliance.

"I am thrilled that Dan has joined our growing Executive Compensation and Governance team in Chicago," said Benjamin Panter, Chair of the Executive Compensation and Governance Practice Group. "He is the second addition to our group in the last 30 days, and our third hire in the group this year. Along with the addition of David Strosnider (Member) and Daniel Borek (Counsel), we continue to experience unprecedented growth. Dan's in-house background will add real value to our clients, as he brings a client-centric, business-focused prospective on providing practical legal advice."

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Saltzman provided in-house legal and operations guidance at an early-stage technology start-up.

Saltzman earned his J.D. from Case Western University School of Law. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Miami University.

He can be reached at 312.642.2213 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

