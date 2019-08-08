McDonald Hopkins welcomes experienced litigator Michael J. Matasich

"Mike brings to our firm 15 years of business and commercial real estate litigation experience," said Jim Giszczak, chair of McDonald Hopkins Litigation Department and a member of the firm's board of directors and executive committee. "He is a valuable addition to the extensive bench strength of our interdisciplinary litigation team."

Matasich works with business owners to solve the problems that arise while running their businesses, from disputes with other companies, other owners, or current and former employees. He is also experienced in resolving matters relating to contracts, corporate governance, employment agreements, business torts and other types of business disputes. On the commercial real estate side, he handles disputes relating to leases and purchase agreements, boundary disputes, trespass, eminent domain, oil and gas, ODNR, EPA and other real estate matters.

Matasich earned his J.D. in 2004 from the University of Akron, the same school where he earned his B.A. in 2000. He is listed in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America and was selected for inclusion in Ohio Super Lawyers as a Rising Star from 2009-2015.

An active member of the community, Matasich serves as Chair of the Medina County Economic Development Corporation's Member Care Committee, The Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Akron's Membership Committee, and the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging's Community Support and Services committee, an organization for which he also serves as a trustee and treasurer. Matasich is a past president and current member of the Board of Directors for Kinnect.

Matasich can be reached at 216.430.2023 or mmatasich@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

