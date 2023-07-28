McDonald Hopkins welcomes Holm Belsheim to national data privacy and cybersecurity team

DETROIT, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holm Belsheim has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Litigation Department, adding his expertise to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Belsheim is accredited by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the United States, the gold standard certification for information privacy professionals. He is also accredited by the IAPP as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for Europe.

Belsheim's practice focuses on advising companies in a wide variety of industries on best practices for preventing and responding to data privacy and cybersecurity incidents. His experience includes revising privacy policies and data processing agreements, advising clients on third-party privacy agreements, drafting licensing and privacy agreements, and performing risk assessments. Belsheim has specific expertise on data privacy and cybersecurity matters involved in M&A transactions, including advising on breach notification and privacy law compliance and performing diligence on information technology, intellectual property and software agreement licensing.

Belsheim earned his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and his B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He can be reached at 312.642.6027 and [email protected]

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

