CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Debus has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC in Cleveland as an associate in the Business Department.

As part of the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions team, his practice includes advising private equity funds and private companies in various types of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and lending matters. Debus has additional experience providing general business counseling and legal guidance to a wide variety of clients of various structures, including sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations.

McDonald Hopkins welcomes Jacob Debus to Business Department

Debus earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary business management – legal studies.

He can be reached at 216.348.5741 or [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

