McDonald Hopkins welcomes Jory Berg to Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jory Berg has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department

Berg's practice focuses on providing sound counsel to clients on complex matters and transactions. While Berg works with a wide variety of clients on various strategic advisory and restructuring challenges, he has particular expertise assisting with insurance coverage matters. This includes analyzing polices, providing comprehensive coverage analysis, and assisting insurers in disputed claims arising under primary and excess commercial general liability and directors and officers liability. He also works to advise on policy drafting, risk management, indemnity contract disputes, and other risk-shifting contract provisions.

Prior to the start of his legal career, Berg served as a forensic and litigation consultant for a global advisory firm where he provided independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis, and forensic accounting services to the global business and legal community.

Berg earned his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law and his Bachelor of Science in business from Indiana University.

