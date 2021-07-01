McDonald Hopkins welcomes Kate A. Jarrett to Litigation Department and Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Team

DETROIT, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate A. Jarrett has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC in Detroit as an associate in the Litigation Department, adding her experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Jarrett has experience advising and coaching a variety of businesses, such as health systems, professional service firms, and educational institutions, on data privacy and cybersecurity matters, including responding to government inquiries and investigations, and obligations with respect to state data privacy laws, HIPAA, GLBA, FERPA and state insurance departments. Additionally, she has experience assisting clients with data privacy and cybersecurity litigation and cybersecurity class actions.

Jarrett earned her JD from DePaul University College of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude and was named to the Order of the Coif. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Boston University.

She can be reached at 248.220.1336 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

