McDonald Hopkins welcomes Laura Sims and Francis Massaro to Business Department and Mergers and Acquisitions Practice

BALTIMORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC is proud to announce the addition of Laura Sims and Francis (Frank) Massaro as Associates in the Business Department and growing national Mergers and Acquisitions team.

Laura Sims

As a former in-house counsel at a solar company and corporate lawyer in private practice, Sims' experience allows her to provide clients with a unique perspective on their business and transaction concerns. Her practice includes working with businesses of all sizes on mergers and acquisitions and general corporate matters. She also provides guidance to both buyers and sellers on corporate reorganizations, purchase agreements, loan transactions, entity formation, and corporate governance.

With her background in the renewable energy industry, Sims provides additional expertise on managing solar project development at every stage, as well as solar project financing and sale transactions.

Sims earned her J.D. from Vermont Law School and holds a Certificate of General Management from Stanford University Graduate School of Business Summer Institute (SIGM). She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College.

Frank Massaro

Massaro's practice is focused on representing clients across a broad range of industries on various types of complex acquisitions and investments. He advises both buyers and sellers on matters throughout the merger and acquisition process, including on transaction structuring and risk allocation. Massaro also regularly provides counsel to companies on corporate governance matters, equity incentive plans and contractual arrangements.

Massaro was previously an attorney at the Administrative Conference of the United States, where he oversaw research projects on regulatory legal issues. He also worked as an attorney at the Social Security Administration, and as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Warren Krug in the Circuit Court for Calvert County, Maryland.

Massaro earned his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law and Master of Laws in Business and Finance Law from The George Washington University School of Law. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh. Massaro is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania only. He is practicing under the supervision and guidance of Members of the McDonald Hopkins Baltimore/Annapolis office.

