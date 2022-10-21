McDonald Hopkins welcomes Maria Carr to Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Carr has rejoined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department.

Carr focuses her practice on corporate restructuring, commercial bankruptcy, business counseling, and creditors' rights matters. She frequently counsels businesses and fiduciaries in chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, state or federal receiverships, out of court workouts, or other insolvency proceedings and commercial matters. She also represents secured and unsecured creditors in these proceedings, and handles litigation arising out of and related to bankruptcy or receivership cases.

Carr also has experience representing purchasers of assets of distressed businesses and liquidating trustees in various bankruptcy and distressed matters. She previously served as counsel for a national distressed debt buyer, where she analyzed, negotiated, and litigated claims against the company under the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and numerous other statutes in bankruptcy, federal, and state courts across the country.

Carr earned her J.D., cum laude, from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 2014. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree, summa cum laude, in 2011 from Vanderbilt University

