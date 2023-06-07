McDonald Hopkins welcomes Marriam Shah to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Team

News provided by

McDonald Hopkins

07 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriam Shah has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Litigation Department, adding her expertise to the firm's growing national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team.

Shah's practice focuses on advising clients on proactive data privacy measures and breach prevention strategies, including establishing data privacy compliance programs and training modules and developing internal policies and playbooks. Using an in-depth understanding and analysis of trends in state, federal and international laws and privacy regulations, Shah provides counsel to clients based on risk assessments. Shah also has experience guiding clients through the aftermath of a cyber attack, including managing internal investigations, regulatory investigations, and compliance strategies following a breach.

In addition to her data privacy practice, Shah has experience representing clients in state and federal court and regulatory investigations. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Shah served as associate in-house legal counsel to a manufacturing and renewable energy company.

Shah earned her J.D. from Washington University School of Law, where she served as the Development Editor for the Washington University Law Review. Shah was a law clerk to the Honorable Judge Brian C. Wimes in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland.

She can be reached at 312.642.6129 and [email protected]

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

