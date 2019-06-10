McDonald Hopkins welcomes Matthew C. McElwee to Chicago office

A 2016 graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law, McElwee earned his J.D. with a Business Law Certificate while finishing among the top 1 percent of his class. While in law school, he was the president of the Moot Court Honor Society and Corporate Law Society. McElwee won the 2015 National Moot Court Competition and was recognized as a Top 5 Oral Advocate at the American Bar Association Competition in 2015 and 2016. He also was on the staff of the Chicago-Kent Law Review, where he received the Charles Shaw Award for his work.

McElwee earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Entrepreneurship Specialization from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2012, serving as commencement speaker on behalf of his class. While at SIUE, he founded the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization, a student organization dedicated to entrepreneurship.

McElwee can be reached at mmcelwee@mcdonaldhopkins.com and 312.642.6893.

