McDonald Hopkins welcomes Nickoli Miguel to national data privacy and cybersecurity team

CLEVELAND, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickoli Miguel has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Litigation Department, adding his expertise to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Miguel's experience in data privacy and cybersecurity stems from his time working for the Department of Justice as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he focused on counterintelligence, malign foreign influence, counter-proliferation, and cybersecurity threats. Miguel's current practice focuses on advising companies in a wide variety of industries on proactively addressing data privacy and cybersecurity issues and providing guidance on breach response, including regulatory investigations and compliance.

In addition to his data privacy practice, Miguel has experience with securities fraud, insurance litigation, labor and employment litigation, and general corporate litigation matters.

Prior to the start of his legal career, Miguel served in the United States Army and was deployed to Shindand, Afghanistan as a Base Intelligence Officer for Task Force Griffin. Miguel continued to serve his country as a Battalion Intelligence Officer and then a Captain for the Ohio Army National Guard. Nick's military experience included a focus on cyber security and information security policy.

Miguel earned his J.D. from Cleveland State University College of Law and his B.A. in criminal justice from Mount Union College

He can be reached at 216.348.5760 and [email protected]

