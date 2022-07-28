McDonald Hopkins welcomes Patrick Murphy to Business Department

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Murphy has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC in Cleveland as an associate in the Business Department.

He focuses his practice on business, corporate and transactional law, mergers and acquisitions, business reorganization and succession planning, private equity, executive compensation, and federal, state and local taxation law.

Murphy has worked in a number of capacities on various business contracts, transactional deals, and purchase agreements. During his time as an appeals attorney in the Chief Counsel's office of the Ohio Department of Taxation, Murphy focused on a variety of tax issues and has drafted numerous final determinations on a variety of novel topics and legal controversies. Murphy worked directly with taxpayers and their representatives to negotiate settlements and to arrive at a suitable legal solution. Murphy has also worked on creditor and debtor sides of real estate foreclosures, drafted land contracts, performed title searches, and has experience in a variety of litigation and dispute resolution matters.

As an involved member of the legal community, Murphy is a part of the Columbus Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He also served as a VITA volunteer and has volunteered as judge for college and law school mock trial and moot court competitions throughout Ohio.

Murphy earned B.A.'s in political science and English at Capital University, a J.D. at Capital University Law School, an LL.M in taxation and business law at Capital University Law School and an MBA at The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business.

He can be reached at 216.430.2025 or [email protected].

