McDonald Hopkins welcomes Rebecca Cooper to Business Department and Tax and Benefits team

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Cooper has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Business Department and Tax and Benefits Practice Group.

Before joining McDonald Hopkins, Cooper worked in the national tax office of a large national certified public accounting and business advisory firm, where she focused on buy-side tax due diligence, tax controversy, state and local tax, and individual and pass-through entity tax compliance. Cooper also has experience counseling small businesses and entrepreneurs in not-for-profit, tax, and employment matters through her internship with the University of Akron School of Law's SEED Clinic.

Cooper earned her J.D. from the University of Akron School of Law, where she served as managing editor of the Akron Law Review's symposium edition. She earned her M.S. of Accountancy with a concentration in financial forensics from the University of Akron College of Business. She graduated magna cum laude with her B.S. in accounting and mathematics from the University of Mount Union.

