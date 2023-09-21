McDonald Hopkins welcomes two experienced business attorneys to its Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins continues to bolster the strength of its Business Law Department with the addition of two new attorneys to its Chicago office. The arrivals of Jason Faust and Samuel Tallman underscore McDonald Hopkins' unwavering dedication to providing exceptional legal services and the pivotal role talent acquisition plays in delivering unmatched value to clients.

Tallman joins as a Member in the Business Department's Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group, and Faust joins as Counsel in the Business Department's Tax and Benefits Practice Group.

"I am excited that we are continuing to expand in Chicago with the recent additions of Sam and Jason," Marc Carmel, Managing Member of McDonald Hopkins' Chicago office, stated. "Their joining complements our already strong team, which has also added accomplished litigators and executive compensation and data privacy attorneys, among others, in the past several months."

Tallman's practice is focused on representing clients across a wide variety of industries, including private equity, manufacturing, industrial services, ETA/search fund, cannabis, and technology. He regularly advises his clients on structuring, negotiating, and documenting mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, private offerings, and recapitalizations. Tallman's primary goal in any transaction is to help his clients successfully navigate a complex transaction while taking a practical approach to deal-making that puts a premium on efficiency. He also partners with investors, entrepreneurs, independent sponsors, and executives, coaching and guiding those clients through every stage of their journey as they explore different strategies, transactions, and opportunities.

Faust has extensive experience and expertise advising on ERISA, qualified defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, and executive compensation matters. His practice focuses on providing strategic counseling for clients on a variety of subjects, including qualified defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, health and welfare plans, nonqualified deferred compensation plans, ERISA and employee benefits in mergers and acquisitions, HIPAA compliance, Internal Revenue Code compliance, COBRA and more. Faust's clients not only benefit from his vast knowledge of employee benefits law but also from the unique perspective he brings to the table, which can be attributed to his past work experience serving as in-house counsel for one of the nation's largest Taft-Hartley defined pension plans.

"The addition of Jason and Sam to our Chicago team allows us to tackle even the most intricate and multifaceted legal challenges that our clients face," said Christal Contini, Vice Chair of McDonald Hopkins' Business Department and a member of the firm's Board of Directors. "Our Chicago office and the firm, in general, have been thriving because we embrace ambitious, hard-working attorneys like Jason and Sam who, like our clients, see McDonald Hopkins as a destination for growth, teamwork, and entrepreneurialism."

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

