McDonald Hopkins welcomes two experienced business litigation attorneys to its Chicago Office

News provided by

McDonald Hopkins

28 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick O'Meara and Margaret Redshaw have joined the Litigation Department of McDonald Hopkins LLC in the firm's Chicago office, adding to the firm's deep commercial litigation expertise.

O'Meara joins the firm as Counsel and brings extensive experience in complex commercial litigation, including the defense of class actions, business and technology disputes, and professional negligence claims. He regularly advises clients across a variety of sectors on how to minimize risk or avoid liability before a dispute arises. And he has represented clients at all stages of litigation, including appeals. His trial experience includes successfully representing clients in bench and jury trials in federal and state courts. Before joining the firm, O'Meara spent his entire career in the litigation department at Winston & Strawn LLP. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Missouri.

Redshaw joins the firm as an Associate and brings substantial experience in commercial litigation covering a variety of legal and business disputes, including breach of contract, business torts, product liability, professional liability, and life sciences. She has a broad range of trial and mediation experience that includes representing national and international corporations in state and federal cases. Redshaw earned her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago and her B.S. from the University of Central Florida. 

"We are very excited for Patrick and Margaret to join our Chicago litigation team. Both of them bring considerable experience in complex commercial litigation and will add significant depth to our business litigation practice," said Stephen J. Rosenfeld, Co-Chair of the Business Litigation Group and head of the firm's Technology Litigation Practice.

"Our firm is committed to continuing to grow its sophisticated business litigation practice and to enhancing our already-strong presence in the Chicago market," said Michael G. Latiff, Chair of the Litigation Department and member of the firm's Executive Committee.

O'Meara can be reached at 312.642.2538 and [email protected]  Redshaw can be reached at 312.642.6551 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Also from this source

Bernhardt, Metzger and Distel honored by Florida Super Lawyers

McDonald Hopkins welcomes Marriam Shah to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.