McDonald Hopkins welcomes two experienced business litigation attorneys to its Chicago Office

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick O'Meara and Margaret Redshaw have joined the Litigation Department of McDonald Hopkins LLC in the firm's Chicago office, adding to the firm's deep commercial litigation expertise.

O'Meara joins the firm as Counsel and brings extensive experience in complex commercial litigation, including the defense of class actions, business and technology disputes, and professional negligence claims. He regularly advises clients across a variety of sectors on how to minimize risk or avoid liability before a dispute arises. And he has represented clients at all stages of litigation, including appeals. His trial experience includes successfully representing clients in bench and jury trials in federal and state courts. Before joining the firm, O'Meara spent his entire career in the litigation department at Winston & Strawn LLP. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Missouri.

Redshaw joins the firm as an Associate and brings substantial experience in commercial litigation covering a variety of legal and business disputes, including breach of contract, business torts, product liability, professional liability, and life sciences. She has a broad range of trial and mediation experience that includes representing national and international corporations in state and federal cases. Redshaw earned her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago and her B.S. from the University of Central Florida.

"We are very excited for Patrick and Margaret to join our Chicago litigation team. Both of them bring considerable experience in complex commercial litigation and will add significant depth to our business litigation practice," said Stephen J. Rosenfeld, Co-Chair of the Business Litigation Group and head of the firm's Technology Litigation Practice.

"Our firm is committed to continuing to grow its sophisticated business litigation practice and to enhancing our already-strong presence in the Chicago market," said Michael G. Latiff, Chair of the Litigation Department and member of the firm's Executive Committee.

O'Meara can be reached at 312.642.2538 and [email protected] Redshaw can be reached at 312.642.6551 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins