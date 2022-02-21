McDonald Hopkins welcomes Vanessa Bailey to Business Department and Mergers and Acquisitions Team

DETROIT, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanessa Bailey has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC in Detroit as an associate in the Business Department, adding her experience to the firm's Mergers and Acquisitions team.

Bailey's practice and experience includes serving a variety of clients across numerous industries (including, private equity, petroleum, property restoration, franchise, software/IT, construction, and telecommunications) providing proactive support for complex transactions such as international and domestic mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, consolidations, and other business combinations. She works with clients throughout the transaction process, from beginning to end, including overseeing due diligence, risk management, drafting and negotiating transaction documents, financing, and post-closing integration. Bailey's practice also includes general corporate counseling; strategic business planning; business formation; corporate governance; private debt and equity offerings; commercial loans; and reviewing, drafting, and negotiating a variety of contracts, such as master services agreements, purchase agreements (business and real estate), customer and vendor agreements, non-disclosure agreements, intellectual property license agreements, employment agreements, independent contractor/consultant agreements, and construction and subcontractor agreements.

In addition to experience serving as outside general counsel to numerous clients, including on nationwide transactional, corporate, and commercial litigation matters, Bailey has significant corporate experience from working several years in-house as the Assistant General Counsel to a real estate development company. She also has experience assisting clients with real estate purchases and dispositions, commercial leasing, trademark filing and maintenance, and complex, commercial and real property litigation matters.

Bailey earned her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School in Detroit, Michigan. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and international business from the University of Hawaii, where she was a starting member of the Division 1 UH Women's Soccer Team on a full, four-year athletic scholarship.

She can be reached at 248.402.4065 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins