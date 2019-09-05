McDonald's Adds Grubhub as McDelivery Partner in NYC and Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's USA and Grubhub announced a new partnership to begin expanding McDelivery to approximately 500 restaurants in the NYC and Tri-State Area. McDelivery will be available on the Grubhub marketplace and the company's New York brand, Seamless.

"At McDonald's, we're constantly innovating to find new ways to best serve our customers whenever and wherever they want, whether it's dining in our newly modernized restaurants, on-the-go through mobile order and pay or our drive-thru, or McDelivery. The convenience of McDelivery has been available to our customers in the NYC and Tri-State area for the past two years," said Marcos Quesada, Vice President of McDonald's Stamford Field Office. "We are excited to add Seamless and Grubhub, leading delivery platforms in NYC, to our McDelivery service and to create more options for our customers to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items via McDelivery."

The Grubhub and McDonald's partnership will include a direct point-of-sale (POS) integration to ensure a smooth experience for customers and franchise operations partners. As part of this integration, Grubhub's innovative "Just in Time" technology will allow restaurant operators to match order fulfillment with driver pickup. This feature not only streamlines in-store operations but also provides the best experience for diners by delivering their food as hot and fresh as possible.

"Expanding McDonald's McDelivery service in the New York City area is exciting, and we're thrilled the team selected Grubhub as its partner of choice," said Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise at Grubhub. "We've been a part of New Yorkers' lives for over 20 years, and we know a beloved brand like McDonald's will be a welcome addition to our diners' daily options."

McDelivery launched in the U.S. in 2017, with partners including Uber Eats, and is expected to be a $4 billion business for both McDonald's and its franchise restaurants globally in 2019.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Approximately 95% of McDonald's nearly 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

