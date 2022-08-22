McDonald's Announces Key Changes to Board of Directors

"Sheila has been a tremendous resource for me on our Board of Directors. She's helped to spearhead our sustainability efforts and advocated on behalf of the larger role that McDonald's plays in communities around the world. I will miss her," said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, I'm excited to welcome Tony, Jennifer and Amy to McDonald's. They are inspiring leaders with a demonstrated track-record leading large, complex organizations. Their experience stewarding some of the world's most respected global brands will benefit McDonald's greatly and position the Company for continued growth."

Today's appointments include:

Anthony Capuano who serves as CEO of Marriott International, a global hospitality company with a footprint of over 8,100 properties around the world that are home to some of the most well-known and iconic brands in travel. Capuano brings deep experience in real estate and leading an organization with a significant focus on franchising and driving digital customer engagement through its Marriott Bonvoy® loyalty program. Under Capuano's leadership, the company launched "Marriott's Bridging the Gap" program, a multi-year development initiative focused on fostering a more diverse and inclusive owner and franchisee base.

Jennifer Taubert who serves as Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest and most broadly based healthcare company. As leader of the company's largest sector, with $52 billion in worldwide sales and more than 45,000 employees, Taubert has extensive experience navigating the complexities of a global business in a highly dynamic environment. A purpose-driven leader, she has dedicated her career to healthcare and making a positive impact for people and communities on a global scale. Taubert has been named to Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" list for the past six years.

Amy Weaver who serves as President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce, the leader in customer relationship management technology. A seasoned executive with extensive financial, legal and digital experience, Weaver is responsible for leading Salesforce's global finance organization. Before her appointment in 2021, she served as the company's Chief Legal Officer. Weaver has driven many of Salesforce's most strategic and operational initiatives, translating social imperatives into business successes. She also brings a deep understanding of the hospitality industry and customer experience from her time in leadership at Expedia.com, the online travel company.

