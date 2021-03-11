McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program Speeds Up as Bubba Wallace Comes on Board

"I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be mentored by Bubba through this McDonald's program," says Caruth. "Bubba shared such great advice about racing and life, and I can't wait to make him proud this year!"

In addition to providing one-on-one mentoring to Caruth – who is also a freshman at Winston-Salem State University – Wallace and McDonald's gifted the driver a $1,000 gift card for racing gear.

Launched last fall, the Black & Positively Golden Mentors program pairs industry leaders with up-and-coming changemakers in the same fields taking steps today to own tomorrow. To date, the program has featured mentors in coding and music, including 16-year-old tech genius Ian Michael Brock, award-winning rapper and songwriter Big Sean and gospel legacy Kierra Sheard, respectively.

"As a McDonald's racing partner, I couldn't be more excited about being a Black & Positively Golden mentor," said Wallace, who McDonald's sponsors as a founding partner of 23XI Racing. "Mentorship is important in racing and in life, and I'm honored to help elevate young leaders as they pursue their passions and dreams. Golden Mentors is a perfect combination of both and I'm here for it all."

The Black & Positively Golden Mentors program is a continuation of McDonald's focus on elevating the next generation of leaders and shows the difference between being in a community and being part of one. McDonald's is committed to feeding and fostering the communities they serve.

"Bubba Wallace's star continues to shine brightly on and off the track, and because of that, we're excited to call him a 'Golden Mentor'," said Marc O'Ferrall, Mississippi McDonald's franchisee. "Connecting Bubba and Rajah, and the other mentors and mentees, is of upmost importance as we aim to positively impact the communities and people we serve at a time when it's needed most."

Visit blackandpositivelygolden.com to learn more about the Black & Positively Golden movement, and follow @wearegolden on Instagram for upcoming episodes featuring Journalist and Activist Jamilah Lemieux, and more.

About McDonald's USA Education Efforts

McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program is just one of many company initiatives created to serve up bright futures and provide opportunity for education and skills in the communities we serve. These efforts also include the Black & Positively Golden HBCU Scholarship Fund, which is administered through Thurgood Marshall College Fund and helps students continue their undergraduate and graduate school education; the HACER® Education Tour, which provides information to help navigate the college application process; the Classroom Convos webinar program, which focuses on topics impacting Asian and Pacific Islander American students; and the Archways to Opportunity program, which provides educational resources to eligible crew at participating U.S. restaurants. Together, with franchisees, we are committed to offering opportunities to feed and foster our communities.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, http://www.mcdonalds.com/, or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook http://www.facebook.com/mcdonalds. To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden initiative, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

