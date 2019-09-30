McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Movement & YWCA USA Join Forces to Close Entrepreneurship Knowledge Gap for Rising Moguls

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's USA, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, today announced its dynamic yearlong commitment to YWCA USA to expand its Women's Empowerment 3600 (WE 3600) program. WE 3600, powered by Black & Positively Golden, is designed to help women of color overcome barriers to starting, growing and sustaining businesses while providing them with educational tools to increase their knowledge and confidence as entrepreneurs. McDonald's support of this empowering program will expose minority women to curriculum needed to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors. The brand's alliance also will enhance YWCA's ability to support successful women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses. The six-week classes are offered in select markets and open to women, including McDonald's restaurant crew and managers.

McDonald’s USA, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, today announced its dynamic yearlong commitment to YWCA USA to expand its Women’s Empowerment 360 (WE 360) program. WE 360, powered by Black & Positively Golden, is designed to help women of color overcome barriers to starting, growing and sustaining businesses while providing them with educational tools to increase their knowledge and confidence as entrepreneurs. Those interested can visit ywca.org/McDWE360 today to register.

Beginning November, courses will take place in 14 markets, including Birmingham, Charleston, Chicago, Delaware, Greensboro, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, Rockford, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington. Classes are open to women of all socio-economic backgrounds. Those interested can visit ywca.org/McDWE360 today to register.

"As part of our longstanding commitment to the African-American community, we are excited to continue the Black & Positively Golden movement with an expanded dedication to YWCA, an organization that shares McDonald's core values," said Lizette Williams, Head of Cultural Engagement & Experiences, McDonald's USA. "With YWCA's focus on women entrepreneurs and McDonald's support of minorities in business, the partnership is a great fit and we're thrilled to extend our collaboration nationally."

Like YWCA USA, being an active member in the communities McDonald's serves has been fundamental to its business since inception. Additionally, diversifying entrepreneurship is paramount for the corporation.

"I'm proud to be part of a global enterprise that values entrepreneurship and giving back to our communities," said Tanya Hill-Holliday, Northeast Zone Vice Chair of the National Black McDonald's Operators Association and the company's first African-American female franchisee in the City of Philadelphia. "As a brand, McDonald's has been very impactful in my journey to becoming an entrepreneur. I started out working part-time as a restaurant crew person, went on to work for the corporation and now own nine stores."

Hill-Holliday is one of 200 African-American McDonald's franchisee entities who represent more than 1,300 restaurants nationwide. Their contributions help the company further its economic impact and commitment to diversity. McDonald's and its franchisees hire from within the community and have multicultural suppliers who provide goods for millions of restaurant guests each day.

"We are excited that McDonald's has chosen to extend its partnership with us as the WE 3600 program moves into its second year," said Alejandra Y. Castillo, CEO, YWCA USA. "Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. We envision a world of opportunity for women. At YWCA, we know that having the proper tools and support to succeed in business is vital for women seeking economic security."

McDonald's Black & Positively Golden is a new movement designed to uplift communities and shine a brilliant light on Black excellence through empowerment, entrepreneurship and education. It highlights all things positive and focuses on stories of truth, power and pride. The campaign movement is a natural extension of the brand's longstanding commitment to the African-American consumer, and part of its larger effort to reconnect with customers to build a better McDonald's.

The Black & Positively Golden movement also has supported several empowering initiatives this year. For example, McDonald's presence at the recent Essence Festival primarily focused on celebrating entrepreneurship, while the brand's 14th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour has been raising funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. In addition, Black & Positively Golden is providing scholarships to foster educational empowerment among HBCU students through its partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

For more information on McDonald's new Black & Positively Golden movement, follow @wearegolden on Instagram. For more information about WE 3600, powered by Black & Positively Golden, visit ywca.org/McDWE360.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds. To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden initiative, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

About YWCA USA

YWCA USA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. We are one of the oldest and largest women's organizations in the nation, serving over 2 million women, girls, and their families.

YWCA has been at the forefront of the most pressing social movements for 160 years — from voting rights to civil rights, from affordable housing to pay equity, from violence prevention to health care reform. Today, we combine programming and advocacy to generate institutional change in three key areas: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. Learn more at www.ywca.org.

