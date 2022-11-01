McDonald's Brings the World of Wakanda to Families with the New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal

Fans across the U.S. can get the exclusive Happy Meal featuring a lineup of super hero toys inspired by the film

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's something special about the feeling of opening a Happy Meal at McDonald's to see what's inside. And starting today, fans can experience a whole new set of feels with a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," hitting theaters Nov. 11. The new Happy Meal brings the world of Wakanda to life in restaurants and gives everyone the chance to see and celebrate their inner hero.

Each Happy Meal includes one of ten "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on characters from the movie, from fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. It will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

"The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that's because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast," said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald's. "It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we're excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing."

From in-restaurant offerings our fans love – like the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal – to marketing initiatives designed to help drive representation, McDonald's is committed to lifting up the voices of the communities we serve through programs like:

Future 22 , which recognized 22 Black visionaries driving meaningful change in communities across the country through the Black and Positively Golden® platform.

, which recognized 22 Black visionaries driving meaningful change in communities across the country through the Black and Positively Golden® platform. Spotlight Dorado , which helped emerging Latino filmmakers produce short films to boost representation in the film industry.

, which helped emerging Latino filmmakers produce short films to boost representation in the film industry. Marcus Graham Project partnership, an internal initiative to help diversify the marketing talent pipeline by creating opportunities for marketers of color.

The Happy Meal has brought millions of smiles to our customers for decades, and we're excited to collaborate with Disney and give our fans one more way to experience the kingdom of Wakanda.

About Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

