McDonald's Cyclospora Settlements: One Year Later Victims Still Bringing Claims

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates was the first to file a lawsuit when McDonald's voluntarily recalled contaminated salads sold at more than 3000 locations in the wake of a 15-state cyclospora outbreak.

Over the last 12 months, Ron Simon has filed additional lawsuits and has represented over 100 victims, settling dozens of claims while continuing to accept new clients.

There is still time to file a claim for most of the victims in this outbreak. Ron Simon encourages victims to file sooner rather than later as it is always preferable to do so when the evidence is still fresh. It is also important to make sure victims do not wait until after the statute of limitations has run – in most states between one and three years from the onset of illness.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control, there were at least 511 laboratory confirmed illnesses mostly in the midwest United States. At least 24 were hospitalized.

Cyclospora is a parasite found in feces-contaminated imported fruits and vegetables that causes vomiting, severe bloating, abdominal cramping, gas, and diarrhea. The symptoms of cyclosporiasis can last for months, and medical professionals must specifically request a cyclospora stool test to confirm the illness.

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online at https://mcdonalds.ronsimonassociates.com.

