McDonald's® Drops Tune Squad-Inspired Collection to Celebrate the All-New Film Space Jam: A New Legacy

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's® 25 year-long Space Jam legacy dates back to 1996 when we released the now-iconic, collectible Happy Meal toys...so it's only right we get in the game with the upcoming release of the animated/live-action event film Space Jam: A New Legacy. We've teamed up with skateboard lifestyle brand Diamond Supply Co. to create the McDonald's® x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection, a custom line of jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts and more inspired by the film. It will drop exclusively on DiamondSupplyCo.com and at Diamond Supply's flagship store in Los Angeles on July 3 at 9 a.m. PDT, available while supplies last.

McDonald's x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

"Space Jam: A New Legacy has been such a long time coming! We're all looking forward to the premiere, and can't wait to help our fans gear up for the event with this official merch collection," said Jennifer Healan, McDonald's VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement. "From bringing fans closer to the celebrities they love with our Famous Orders campaigns, to dropping apparel so they can suit up with the iconic Tune Squad, we're always looking for new ways to excite and connect with our customers."

The collection puts a Golden Arches twist on classic sportswear and lounge items, featuring some of the Space Jam: A New Legacy characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and Taz. Fans can choose from four signatures pieces, ranging in size from SM through XXL, as they get suited up for the summer movie, including:

A classic-cut jersey and matching basketball shorts spotlighting the Tune Squad in playful designs and multiple colorways.

and spotlighting the Tune Squad in playful designs and multiple colorways. A t-shirt and cotton sweatshirt with Tune Squad players dunking and dribbling.

"We're beyond excited to work with McDonald's on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy," said Nick Tershay, Owner and Founder of Diamond Supply Co. "This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans."

Don't be late for the 9 a.m. PDT tip off on Saturday, July 3 as these items won't be available for long! And stay tuned for more epic Space Jam: A New Legacy fun goin' down at McDonald's very soon.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About Diamond Supply Co.

Diamond Supply Co. was founded in 1998 when Nicholas Tershay (aka Nicky Diamonds) created a skateboarding hardware line in San Francisco. Today, the brand remains one of the few owner-operated skate brands from the era. Diamond designs and manufactures a full-range of skateboarding products along with a large assortment of clothing, accessories and other limited edition products. Diamond also houses some of skateboarding biggest names on their skate team such as Shane O'Neill, Nyjah Huston, Paul Rodriguez, Eric Koston, Guy Mariano, Boo Johnson, Torey Pudwil and a host of others. Under Nick Diamond's signature design and aesthetic, Diamond Supply Co. maintains a strong focus on delivering skateboarding goods with high integrity and matching quality, and always keeping true to it's roots while pushing the envelope forward. Follow Diamond Supply Co. on Instagram (@diamondsupplyco), Facebook (@diamondsupplyco), Twitter (@diamondsupplyco), and Nick Tershay (Nickydiamonds).

About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny in the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcom D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on "Space Jam," written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters globally beginning in July, and in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021; it will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

Contact: Morgan O'Marra, Corporate Communications, morgan.o'[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mcdonalds.com

