McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

"After two years of powerful dissonance between the kind of responsibility customers expect of companies and their actual practices, Starbucks made a bold commitment to change. Coffee giants like McDonald's, Tim Hortons, and Costa must do the same and address the environmental impacts of their unrecyclable, plastic-lined paper cups." - Todd Paglia, Executive Director, Stand.earth

"Stand.earth has worked for decades in a collaborative spirit with companies to improve their environmental performance. We hope Starbucks' competitors will proactively commit to decreasing their environmental impacts." - Todd Paglia, Executive Director, Stand.earth

Background

Stand.earth launched the #BetterCup campaign in April 2016 after years of stonewalling by Starbucks and a refusal to change its practices. The campaign became a staple in Seattle, using creative imagery like the Cup Wall and Cup Monster to help people understand the problem with unrecyclable, plastic-lined coffee cups.

The Cup Wall symbolizes the number of Starbucks cups thrown away every minute of every day — 8,000+ a minute, or 4+ billion each year. Read the "Secret of the Starbucks Cup" report.

In March 2018, Stand.earth and dozens of global environmental organizations launched the "Starbucks: Break Free From Plastic" coalition, focused on Starbucks' annual shareholder meeting. Nearly one million people joined the campaign.

