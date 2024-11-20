McDonald’s Gets Saucy This Holiday Season to Celebrate the Return of the McRib® Sandwich

For the first time ever, we're giving fans a chance to savor the McRib's signature flavor. Introducing: A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce, a half-gallon jug of the iconic McRib sauce – perfect for holiday parties, festive recipes or the ultimate stocking stuffer for McRib lovers.

"The McRib is more than a sandwich – it's a part of culture, it's a legend, it's an event," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's. "McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce."

Whether you're a die-hard McRib fan or looking to add the newest McDonald's drop to your collection, you can buy A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce for $19.99 online only at www.wholelottamcribsauce.com. Jugs are available for purchase starting Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, while supplies last. And if you can't get your hands on this limited drop, you can still grab the sauciest sandwich of the year via the McDonald's App, in-restaurant and the Drive Thru at participating restaurants starting Dec. 3.

Unwrap More This McRib SZN

There are so many ways to celebrate this McRib SZN! Preview our upcoming holiday jingle, "It Could Only Mean One Thing (McRib is Here)," a McRib-inspired anthem celebrating the return of the beloved sandwich and helping fans kickstart the season – available soon on all streaming platforms. Plus, be on the lookout for unique McRib SZN integrations across various channels including social, entertainment, retail and more. Mark your calendars and get ready for the most festive flavor of the year!

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. At franchised restaurants, the independent franchisee is the sole and exclusive employer of all restaurant employees – the franchisee alone sets all terms and conditions of employment, establishes all employment policies and practices, and is solely responsible for all employment-related matters in the restaurant. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC