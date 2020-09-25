McDonald's Gives Fans a Chance to Tweet to Win Exclusive Handcrafted Travis Scott Action Figure

The limited edition collectible is a replica of the Travis Scott action figure featured in the McDonald's commercial , and rocks a custom Cactus Jack outfit. The action figure was originally created for Travis Scott's debut album, Rodeo. This rare hot ticket item is solely available via this sweepstakes – it is not available for purchase at McDonald's, nor with the Travis Scott meal.

It's still lit at McDonald's. Fans can still grab Travis' signature order at participating restaurants through October 4th, but the $6 offer is now only available through the McDonald's app. The Travis Scott meal includes a fresh beef Quarter Pounder®** burger with Cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries® with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite®.

*No Purchase Necessary To Enter. Sweepstakes begins 9/25/2020 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET, ends 9/27/2020 at 9:00a.m. ET. Open only to residents of the 50 US/DC who are fourteen years of age or older. Limit 1 entry per participant. Subject to Official Rules at travisscottformcdonalds.com.

**Weight before cooking 4 oz. Fresh Beef available at most restaurants in contiguous US. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and US Territories.

