McDonald's is Asking Fans to Get Real About Their First Job Skills in Exchange for Free Meals

At McDonald's, we know the first shift can shift everything. With training programs, education support, and clear pathways to leadership, Crew members can grow within the Golden Arches or carry what they've learned into tech, healthcare, education and beyond. 1 in 8 Americans have the receipts – from time management and communication to collaboration, the skills gained here can take you anywhere. That's why we're flipping the script on first jobs and giving them the spotlight. On March 6, National Employee Appreciation Day, we're launching the First Job Confessional: a reality TV-inspired campaign where fans can dish out their first job stories and the skills they picked up along the way.

Step inside the confessional booth in select cities to find what looks like a McDonald's ordering kiosk, but instead of picking a meal, you'll record your first job story for the opportunity to receive a $15 McDonald's gift card.** Or join us online by posting your story using #FirstJobConfessional and your video might just land on McDonald's YouTube.

ORDER UP: THE FIRST JOB CONFESSIONAL

Here's the tea – we've coupled up with TV personality and rising fashion tastemaker Olandria Carthen, who's getting real about her journey from her first job to red carpet moments.

"Before I was on TV, I was just a small-town girl from Bama, raised by a family that believes in clocking in, working hard and doing things the right way," said Carthen. "My mom and sister worked at McDonald's and showed me that our first jobs teach us skills we carry for life. That really hit home in my first job as a babysitter, where I learned to multitask, communicate and be responsible for more than just myself. This campaign feels like a full-circle moment because it honors my family's journey and the first jobs that shaped all of us."

The confessional kicks off in NYC on Friday, March 6 starting at 2 p.m. ET and Saturday, March 7 starting at 1 p.m. at Gansevoort Plaza (38 Gansevoort St.). After the Big Apple, we're taking the confessional on the road:

March 15 – 17: Austin, TX

April 23: Pittsburgh, PA

July 28 – 29: Chicago, IL

"Working at McDonald's was more than just my first paycheck," said Joy Silmon, McDonald's Owner/Operator and 1 in 8er. "It was one of my first classrooms – where I learned to solve problems, adapt quickly and find my confidence as a professional. Now as an Owner/Operator, I take pride in giving Crew that same foundation, so wherever their journey leads, they have the skills to thrive."

Whether your first job was behind the counter, babysitting or something in between – your story shaped your career. Join us at the First Job Confessional in a city near you, jump into the social conversation and check out more about the 1 in 8 at McDonalds1in8.com.

* "40% Of Job Skills Will Change By 2030—Here's How To Prepare," Forbes, February 2026

**(Gift cards are available at in-person confessionals only, while supplies last.)

