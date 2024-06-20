McDonald's Kicks Off Summer of Value Across the U.S.

McDonald's and local franchisees are coming together to deliver great deals on fan-favorite menu items all summer long

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We all remember driving past the Golden Arches as a kid and asking our parents to stop for some Chicken McNuggets® and fries...and that feeling of excitement as you rolled through the Drive Thru, or the disappointment after hearing "We have food at home" or "You got McDonald's money?"

This summer, we have good news for fans across the country – McDonald's is here to help your dollar go further with more deals and even more ways to save. From the $5 Meal Deal to 'Free Fries Friday' to local app exclusives, with deals this good, everyone's got McDonald's money to make the most of the season.

"We heard our fans loud and clear – they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "Value has always been part of our DNA. We're focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app."

The Meal of the Season

To kick off the summer, McDonald's is introducing the highly anticipated $5 Meal Deal, available starting June 25 for a limited time at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide. The meal features:

Your choice of a McDouble ® or McChicken ® sandwich

or McChicken sandwich Small fries

4 piece Chicken McNuggets ®

Small soft drink

...all for just $5.*

World Famous Fries ® for Less in the McDonald's® App

Fans can bring their favorite snack on all their weekend getaways with 'Free Fries Friday' every Friday nationwide – exclusively in the McDonald's® App. Customers can snag a free medium fry with any $1 minimum purchase through the end of 2024.

And in honor of National French Fry Day next month, we've got a bonus in store for McDonald's App users. On Saturday, July 13, fans can get free fries of any size, no purchase necessary.

Hometown Savings

Franchisees in communities across the U.S. are celebrating summer by offering local deals at your neighborhood McDonald's, all day long**. They're serving up hot offers to start the day out right, like Buy One Get One for $1 breakfast sandwiches in Memphis, Tennessee, and steals on lunch and dinner fan-favorites – like a Double Cheeseburger & small fries pairing for $3.50 in Columbus, Ohio, or a mix and match McChicken and McDouble deal for $3.99 in Western New York, just to name a few.

"Affordable prices and creating memorable moments are what McDonald's is all about," said John Palmaccio, McDonald's Owner/Operator and Operator's National Advertising (OPNAD) Fund Chair. "As small business owners, it's our responsibility to deliver great value to our local communities when they need it most. The $5 Meal Deal is the perfect complement to the everyday local deals customers can find in store and on the app, like the 25 percent off any purchase of $10 or more deal that I'm offering at my restaurants in Savannah, Georgia."

Of course, we can't forget the perfect summer companion to a meal from McDonald's: an ice-cold fountain beverage. Cash in on discounted soft drinks and iced coffees or enjoy local deals on frozen drinks (like a $1.79 large frozen carbonated beverage in cities such as Cincinnati and Columbus). Delicious drink deals are just waiting to be discovered locally, so you can stay cool all summer long – wherever your adventures take you.

For all the summer deals, download the McDonald's App to start earning MyMcDonald's Rewards points; $1 spent = 100 reward points. Accumulate points to redeem free menu items like a McChicken® sandwich or Happy Meal®. So, whether you're enjoying the $5 Meal Deal during a beach day with friends, free World Famous Fries® after your favorite festival, or cashing in your rewards points on a road trip... whenever anyone asks, there's no doubt you've got McDonald's money this summer.

*Prices and participation may vary. McDouble® meal options may be priced at $6 at select restaurants in Alaska, California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, New York (Manhattan only) and Washington.

**Local deals and offers will vary, as McDonald's franchisees are independent business owners who set their own pricing.

