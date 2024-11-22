McDonald's Launching McValue Platform in US Restaurants in 2025

New, everyday value menu will be available nationwide starting Jan. 7, featuring more fan-favorite items and even more ways to save

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next year, McDonald's is giving customers even more ways to enjoy the food they love, for less. Starting Jan. 7, the Golden Arches will introduce its highly anticipated new value platform, McValueTM, in restaurants across the country.

McValue will include current fan-favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app offers, and local food and drink deals – plus, a brand new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer on popular items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. TLDR: More choices, any time hunger strikes.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants."

Buy One, Add One for $1

Customers will be able to customize their own deals, mixing and matching their favorite items, thanks to the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer. Here's how it works: buy one full-priced menu item from the McValue menu and add one more item of your choice for just $1.*

McValue Breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

Sausage McMuffin ®

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue Lunch/Dinner Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets ®

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken ®

Small Fries

$5 Meal Deal & More

Drum roll please.... you heard it here first: our $5 Meal Deal has officially been extended through next summer and will now be part of the McValue platform. ICYMI, the $5 Meal Deal features your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets® and a small soft drink – all for just $5.**

There's no shortage of deals to be had at the Golden Arches. In partnership with franchisees in communities across the country,*** we will continue to offer local deals and in-App offers you can count on as well.

"As local small business owners, my fellow franchisees and I are always listening to what our customers want from their neighborhood McDonald's," said Cory Watson, McDonald's Owner/Operator and National Value Chair for 2025. "No matter the city or the state, they're telling us how important it is for them to find their favorite meals at affordable prices. And we couldn't agree more. That's why we're committed to continuing to serve up great local deals - from special discount pricing on fan-favorite a-la-carte items to unique meal bundles, you can find great prices on iced coffees, soft drinks, cheeseburgers, chicken McNuggets and more. We have great value for everyone, whether you're a party of one or feeding the whole family."

So, get ready for a new year, new menu. Come Jan. 7, you can visit any McDonald's nationwide, or head over to the MyMcDonald's app, to find the value that works best for you with McValue.

*Valid for item of equal or lesser value.

**Prices and participation may vary. McDouble® meal options may be priced at $6 at select restaurants.

***Local deals and offers will vary, as McDonald's franchisees are independent business owners who set their own pricing.

