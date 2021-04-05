McDonald's® Makes National Caramel Day Worth Celebrating by Revealing New Caramel Brownie McFlurry®

Fans across the country can enjoy this craveable treat for a limited time starting May 3 – just in time for warmer weather – at participating restaurants while supplies last. And in the very likely event a McFlurry craving strikes between now and when this new flavor debuts, we've got you covered with our classic OREO® and M&M'S® McFlurry® options.

"As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we're excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert," said McDonald's Chef Chad Schafer. "In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring."

While this is the first time the Caramel Brownie McFlurry® will be available at restaurants throughout the U.S., it made its original debut in 2017 in Canada – the birthplace of the McFlurry®. The treat we know and love was created in 1995 by a local McDonald's Owner and Operator, Ron McLellan, in Bathurst, Canada. Since then, the McFlurry® has brought joy to moments both big and small for customers for over 25 years in more than 100 countries.

So there it is, the National Caramel Day news you needed to make today feel extraordinary. Stay tuned for the scoop on more ways to enjoy the Caramel Brownie McFlurry® when it hits menus in early May. We can't wait for you to get a taste!

