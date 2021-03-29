McDonald's Names Desiree Ralls-Morrison as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

"I'm thrilled that Desiree is joining our team not just for the strong experience she brings, but for the values-based leadership that has defined every aspect of her career," said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her commitment to leading with integrity, along with her work to support positive change in communities, will strengthen our efforts to bring our values to life across the business. As the leader of our Global Legal function, I'm confident that Desiree will build on the strong foundation in place to deepen our commitment to our communities, embed our values across all aspects of the System and help us further bring our Accelerating the Arches growth strategy to life."

"McDonald's role in communities is known throughout the world, and I am proud and humbled to be joining a company with such an immense impact," said Ralls-Morrison. "The challenges are complex, but the opportunities are significant. I look forward to leading this talented legal team as we support Chris, the Senior Leadership Team and the entire System to deliver on McDonald's business priorities and its vital purpose to feed and foster communities."

Prior to Boston Scientific Corporation, Ralls-Morrison served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Boehringer Ingelheim USA, Inc., and General Counsel of the Consumer Group at Johnson & Johnson. Ralls-Morrison currently serves on the Board of Directors for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and was previously a Director for The Partnership, Inc., whose mission is to ensure the economic competitiveness of the Boston area by attracting, retaining and convening professionals of color. Desiree was also a Founding Member of The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund in Massachusetts.

In 2019, Desiree was named one of the most powerful women in corporate America by Black Enterprise Magazine, and in 2020, she was named as one on the top innovative General Counsels around the world by the Financial Times.

Ralls-Morrison earned her juris doctor from Harvard Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Wesleyan University.

