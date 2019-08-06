McDonald's of Greater North Texas Restaurants to Hire Thousands across Dallas-Ft. Worth and Tyler Area

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve the community and foster continued economic development, McDonald's of Greater North Texas is looking to hire up to 3,000 new employees during its local Hiring Day event on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm. At each restaurant, interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes to apply for various positions, including crew members, crew trainer, maintenance, store/general manager, etc.

According to a 2019 study conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area has the second fastest rate of job growth in the United States at 2.9%, exceeding the national average of 1.5%.

Through employment at McDonald's, crew members learn not only transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they also get the chance to further their education.

McDonald's provides a signature education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity, which allows restaurant employees an opportunity to earn their high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance and access to free education and career advising services. Additionally, eligible employees have the opportunity to learn English as a second language as part of the English under the Arches program. To date, McDonald's has awarded more than $2.5 million in tuition assistance and supported 1,400 restaurant workers in Texas.

"By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education paired with skills they learn on the job, we're supporting their full potential to succeed whether at McDonald's or beyond," said Lynann Young, local McDonald's franchise Owner/Operator.

McDonald's also continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through two major scholarships:

HACER® National Scholarship: Expanded the McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship from five to 30 winners, providing more Hispanic students the opportunity to obtain a college degree. Scholarship applicants have the opportunity to directly receive up to $100,000 to help finance their tuition.

to help finance their tuition. Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund (TMCF): Partnered with the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund to support students attending one of the 47 publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) within the TMCF member-school network offering six merit scholarships of $10,000 for the 2019-2020 academic year, which can be applied to verifiable costs associated with average tuition and usual fees.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

