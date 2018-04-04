McDonald's of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10

Students will receive their choice of an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, Apple Slices and their choice of 1 percent low-fat milk or Honest Kids organic apple juice. The offer is only available to those who go inside the restaurant to order and are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Teachers can also receive the free breakfast offer with proof of a valid school identification card.

"Supporting education and giving back to our local communities is at the core of the McDonald's business," said Joe Jasper, local McDonald's Owner/Operator. "We're passionate about providing nutritious food options for busy people, and especially proud of our STAAR Free Breakfast program, which can give kids the morning boost they need to achieve greater academic success."

In addition to the STAAR Free Breakfast program, McDonald's commitment to education includes the Archways to Opportunity™ program, which helps employees further their education and achieve their dreams, including more than 20,400 U.S. restaurant employees who have enrolled since its launch in 2015.

McDonald's of North Texas consists of 363 restaurants throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth and Tyler areas. Before visiting the restaurant for STAAR Free Breakfast on April 10, students and teachers in participating markets are encouraged to check with their local McDonald's for final details.

