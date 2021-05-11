McDonald's partners with the Biden Administration to provide trusted, independent information on COVID-19 vaccines

The initiative will begin later this month with the debut of COVID-19 vaccine information from trusted third parties on McDonald's billboard in Times Square. Starting in July, McDonald's hot McCafé® cups and McDelivery® seal stickers will lead customers to vaccines.gov , where they can learn more about how they can protect themselves and the people they love from COVID-19, as well as where to find vaccine appointments near them. The new packaging and ads feature art from the nationa l We Can Do This campaign, setting the campaign's slogan against a map of the United States.

McDonald's is committed to making helpful information accessible to our customers, who are encouraged to share the campaign using #WeCanDoThis to inspire others to learn more about what they can do to help end the pandemic.

"We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again. McDonald's is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe," Genna Gent, McDonald's USA Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations, said. "This is a team effort – it takes all of us. We're proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about COVID-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve."

"Getting vaccinated is easy. More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Thanks to McDonalds, people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal. Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities."

Returning to normal will require extraordinary partnerships between businesses, governments and community and health organizations.

This partnership builds on McDonald's continued efforts to provide for the safety of customers and restaurant crew throughout this pandemic. McDonald's remains committed to being as safe as possible for crew and customers and has enhanced more than 50 safety processes at restaurants over the last year. In addition, McDonald's announced in January that managers and crew at corporate-owned U.S. restaurants and U.S. corporate employees would receive up to four hours of paid time to receive the vaccine. Earlier this month, McDonald's hosted a vaccination clinic at our Chicago headquarters for local crew, franchisees, corporate employees and contractors.

