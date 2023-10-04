McDONALD'S RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10%

McDonald's Corporation

04 Oct, 2023, 18:34 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. The 10% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders. 

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.67 per share is equivalent to $6.68 annually. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Upcoming Communications
For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding McDonald's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect McDonald's expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, McDonald's does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. McDonald's business results are subject to a variety of risks, including those that are described in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

