McDONALD'S RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6%

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. The 6% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and our ability to drive long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders.

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share is equivalent to $7.08 annually. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of investing in opportunities to grow the business and drive strong returns, and returning free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. In particular, statements regarding McDonald's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect McDonald's expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation