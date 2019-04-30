McDonald's Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Corporation today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We started the year strong with our 15th consecutive quarter of positive global comparable sales, reflecting continued broad-based momentum across each of our global segments," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook. "We remain focused on running better restaurants and elevating the experience for our customers by providing convenience on their terms through delivery, Experience of the Future, and our evolving digital channels."

First quarter highlights:

Global comparable sales increased 5.4%, reflecting strong comparable sales across all segments.

Consolidated revenues decreased 4% (increased 2% in constant currencies), reflecting strong comparable sales, partly offset by the impact of the Company's strategic refranchising initiative.

Systemwide sales increased 6% in constant currencies.

Consolidated operating income decreased 2% (increased 3% in constant currencies).

Diluted earnings per share of $1.72 was flat with the prior year (increased 5% in constant currencies).

was flat with the prior year (increased 5% in constant currencies). The Company returned $1.9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

In the U.S., first quarter comparable sales increased 4.5%, reflecting successful promotions, including the Bacon Event, the 2 for $5 Mix and Match deal, and Donut Sticks, as well as a net positive impact from our Experience of the Future deployment. Operating income for the quarter decreased 5%, reflecting lower gains on sales of restaurant businesses and lower Company-operated margin dollars, partly offset by higher franchised margin dollars and lower G&A costs.

In the International Operated segment, first quarter comparable sales increased 6.0%, reflecting positive results across all markets, primarily driven by the U.K. and France. The segment's operating income was flat (increased 8% in constant currencies). The constant currency increase was primarily due to sales-driven improvements in franchised margin dollars.

In the International Developmental Licensed segment, first quarter comparable sales increased 6.0%, reflecting positive sales performance across all geographic regions.

Steve Easterbrook concluded, "Two years into the Velocity Growth Plan, our sustained performance gives us confidence that our strategy is working, as more customers are experiencing a better McDonald's every day. We remain focused on optimizing execution of the Plan, and our recent acquisition of Dynamic Yield further demonstrates our relentless determination to seize opportunities to unlock greater potential and position McDonald's for long-term sustainable growth."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS - CONSOLIDATED Dollars in millions, except per share data



















Quarters Ended March 31, 2019

2018

Inc/

(Dec)

Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation Revenues $ 4,955.6

$ 5,138.9

(4)%

2% Operating income 2,094.0

2,143.1

(2)

3 Net income 1,328.4

1,375.4

(3)

2 Earnings per share-diluted $ 1.72

$ 1.72

0%

5%

Results for the quarter in constant currencies primarily reflected stronger operating performance due to an increase in sales-driven franchised margin dollars, partly offset by lower gains on sales of restaurant businesses, mostly in the U.S.

Results in 2019 included $47 million, or $0.06 per share, of additional income tax costs due to regulations issued in January 2019 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Act"). Results in 2018 included $52 million, or $0.07 per share, of additional income tax costs associated with adjustments to the provisional amounts recorded in December 2017 under the Tax Act.

Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.09 on diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

THE FOLLOWING DEFINITIONS APPLY TO THESE TERMS AS USED THROUGHOUT THIS RELEASE

Comparable sales represent sales at all restaurants and comparable guest counts represent the number of transactions at all restaurants, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees, in operation at least thirteen months including those temporarily closed. Some of the reasons restaurants may be temporarily closed include reimaging or remodeling, rebuilding, road construction and natural disasters. Comparable sales exclude the impact of currency translation and sales from hyper-inflationary markets (currently, only Venezuela). Management generally identifies hyper-inflationary markets as those markets whose cumulative inflation rate over a three-year period exceeds 100%. Management believes that these exclusions more accurately reflect the underlying business trends. Comparable sales are driven by changes in guest counts and average check, which is affected by changes in pricing and product mix. Management reviews the increase or decrease in comparable sales and comparable guest counts compared with the same period in the prior year to assess business trends.

Systemwide sales include sales at all restaurants, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company's financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records franchised revenues and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

Information in constant currency is calculated by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation, impairment and other strategic charges and gains, as well as income tax provision adjustments related to the Tax Act, and bases incentive compensation plans on these results, because the Company believes this better represents underlying business trends.

McDONALD'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)











Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data







Quarters Ended March 31, 2019

2018

Inc/ (Dec) Revenues













Sales by Company-operated restaurants $ 2,240.5

$ 2,535.6

$ (295.1)

(12)% Revenues from franchised restaurants 2,715.1

2,603.3

111.8

4















TOTAL REVENUES 4,955.6

5,138.9

(183.3)

(4)















Operating costs and expenses













Company-operated restaurant expenses 1,886.2

2,130.9

(244.7)

(11) Franchised restaurants-occupancy expenses 533.1

480.3

52.8

11 Selling, general & administrative expenses 499.1

533.1

(34.0)

(6) Other operating (income) expense, net (56.8)

(148.5)

91.7

62 Total operating costs and expenses 2,861.6

2,995.8

(134.2)

(4)















OPERATING INCOME 2,094.0

2,143.1

(49.1)

(2)















Interest expense 274.1

236.8

37.3

16 Nonoperating (income) expense, net (11.4)

18.4

(29.8)

n/m















Income before provision for income taxes 1,831.3

1,887.9

(56.6)

(3) Provision for income taxes 502.9

512.5

(9.6)

(2)















NET INCOME $ 1,328.4

$ 1,375.4

$ (47.0)

(3)%















EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED $ 1.72

$ 1.72

$ —

0%















Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 771.6

798.7

(27.1)

(3)%



n/m Not meaningful

