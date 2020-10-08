McDonald's Reports Third Quarter 2020 Comparable Sales, Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces November Investor Update

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our third quarter performance demonstrates the underlying resilience of the McDonald's brand. Our unique strengths, including our unrivaled drive-thru presence around the world, advanced delivery and digital capabilities, and marketing scale have become even more important during the pandemic. Our prior investments in these areas position us to further our competitive advantage and enable restaurant crew to continue to safely provide customers our great tasting food," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski. "Today's dividend increase reflects our strong financial position and represents continued confidence in our ability to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value while still investing in our people and the business."

Comparable Sales : Monthly comparable sales results improved sequentially for all segments throughout the third quarter of 2020.

: Monthly comparable sales results improved sequentially for all segments throughout the third quarter of 2020. U.S .: Comparable sales were positive throughout the quarter, benefiting from strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as strong performance at the dinner daypart. The Company's strategic marketing investments and resulting promotional activity drove low double-digit comparable sales for the month of September, including positive comparable sales across all dayparts. Comparable guest counts remained negative for the quarter.

.: Comparable sales were positive throughout the quarter, benefiting from strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as strong performance at the dinner daypart. The Company's strategic marketing investments and resulting promotional activity drove low double-digit comparable sales for the month of September, including positive comparable sales across all dayparts. Comparable guest counts remained negative for the quarter.

International Operated Markets : Comparable sales results improved throughout the quarter, with consumer sentiment and government regulations impacting the pace of recovery from COVID-19. Limited operations also remained in place for some markets. Comparable sales varied across markets with negative comparable sales in France , Spain , Germany and the U.K., partly offset by positive comparable sales in Australia .

: Comparable sales results improved throughout the quarter, with consumer sentiment and government regulations impacting the pace of recovery from COVID-19. Limited operations also remained in place for some markets. Comparable sales varied across markets with negative comparable sales in , , and the U.K., partly offset by positive comparable sales in .

International Developmental Licensed Markets: Comparable sales results were impacted by negative comparable sales in Latin America and China , partly offset by strong positive comparable sales in Japan .

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On October 7, 2020, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020. This represents a 3% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. While current year business results have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace of recovery paired with the Company's strong financial position support this increase to the dividend while still giving the Company the ability to invest in the business.

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for over 40 years consecutively since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share is equivalent to $5.16 annually.

November Investor Update

McDonald's will host a virtual Investor Update on Monday, November 9, 2020 following the third quarter earnings release call.

At this event, Chris Kempczinski, Kevin Ozan and other members of McDonald's senior management team will provide an update on strategic priorities for the business with analysts, investors and media.

For additional information and registration details, please visit: http://investorupdate.mcd.com or the Investor Events section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com.

ABOUT McDONALD'S

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic and our responses thereto may have on our ability to drive profitable growth, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual and quarterly filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

